A visit to Sungei Buloh: How Singapore can better host migratory birds

The society - one of the island’s oldest non-governmental organisations - convinced the government to preserve Sungei Buloh as a wetland reserve by showing officials the diversity of birds that depend on the spot.

ST journalist Ang Qing takes a walk with representatives from the Nature Society (Singapore) - Veronica Foo and Tan Gim Cheong.

They talk about the lesser-known Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat, which is key to supporting the thousands of migratory shorebirds that stop over in Singapore between August and March, and why it should also receive full protection from the law.

Read an earlier article on migratory birds: https://str.sg/JtYUU

Discover the Nature Society (Singapore) Bird Group: https://str.sg/wNzGa

2:30 Why is Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve so special?

7:01 Have there been fewer shorebirds at the reserve?

11:15 What kind of man-made features threaten migratory birds?

18:00 Why a lesser known mudflat needs to get stronger legal protection