Green Trails Podcast

A visit to Sungei Buloh: How Singapore can better host migratory birds

(From left) ST's journalist Ang Qing and her two expert guests - Veronica Foo and Tan Gim Cheong - chat at the main hut at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserves. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Ang Qing
Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 07:09 PM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 06:00 PM

Synopsis (headphones recommended): In this new 4-part environment podcast series for 2024 - Green Trails - The Straits Times hits the ground with experts in spaces that are critical to the interlinked crises the planet faces: climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. The next episode drops in June.

For this inaugural episode, our team heads to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, the local haven for birds that travel across the world to refuel at.

(From left) Tan Gim Cheong, Veronica Foo both representatives from the Nature Society (Singapore) with Ang Qing at the main trail in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserves. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH

The society - one of the island’s oldest non-governmental organisations - convinced the government to preserve Sungei Buloh as a wetland reserve by showing officials the diversity of birds that depend on the spot.

ST journalist Ang Qing takes a walk with representatives from the Nature Society (Singapore) - Veronica Foo and Tan Gim Cheong.

They talk about the lesser-known Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat, which is key to supporting the thousands of migratory shorebirds that stop over in Singapore between August and March, and why it should also receive full protection from the law.

Read an earlier article on migratory birds: https://str.sg/JtYUU

Discover the Nature Society (Singapore) Bird Group: https://str.sg/wNzGa

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:30 Why is Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve so special?

7:01 Have there been fewer shorebirds at the reserve?

11:15 What kind of man-made features threaten migratory birds?

18:00 Why a lesser known mudflat needs to get stronger legal protection

The Ruddy Turnstone that can be found at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserves among other shorebirds. PHOTO: VERONICA FOO

Host: Ang Qing (aqing@sph.com.sg)

Trail producers: Lynda Hong, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai, Amirul Karim, Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive Producers: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg) & Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)

The ST Podcast team - led by producers Hadyu Rahim and Teo Tong Kai - setting up to record Green Trails in Sungei Buloh. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH

---

