Does Singapore have what it takes to look after the elderly?

The narrative of growing old in Singapore goes something like this: marrying and having children who will then take care of you when you can no longer take care of yourself.

If and when that is not possible, they will check you into a nursing home or hospice where you will stay until you die.

This “traditional” approach to eldercare in Singapore is called “ageing in place”. This philosophy emphasises enabling seniors to remain in their own homes and communities as they age, and delay moving them into institutional care facilities for as long as possible.

READ MORE HERE

What seniors want: I don’t want to die alone