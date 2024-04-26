Former actress Jacelyn Tay on not hiring a maid: ‘The helper cannot survive under me’

Former local actress Jacelyn Tay shared on Instagram why she does not have a helper at home. PHOTO: JACELYN TAY/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE – Local personality Jacelyn Tay shared a video on Instagram on April 26, explaining why she does not have a domestic helper.

The former actress, wrapped in a bath towel, was preparing to wash the toilet when she thought of the question that many people have asked her.

“Why do I not want a helper? I think the helper cannot survive under me, or I cannot survive with the helper,” said the 48-year-old in the clip.

Tay burnished her point by demonstrating how she would need the toilet bowl to be cleaned – the entire toilet seat and cover have to be removed before washing.

“Of course, this is not a big deal, but this is just one of the many things that I would require the helper to do,” said Tay.

“If not, I’ll take over, and then I’ll become the helper’s helper,” she said, adding that it would be better for her to be independent and do things herself.

Tay hoped her Instagram followers can be inspired to live a simple life without a helper.

“I often hear friends complaining about their helpers,” she wrote in the Instagram post. She also offered to share tips on household chores such as changing light bulbs or fixing the television set.

“When we manage our home ourselves, our children also learn more about responsibilities at home,” added the single mum, who has a 13-year-old son.

