Half of the play was in a language I do not speak and referenced a faith that was not my own. But by the end of Teater Ekamatra’s Potong, I was in tears, and, from the sniffling around me, I was not alone.

Without giving away too much, this witty yet incredibly bittersweet play unravels the sense of loss that a degenerative illness brings to a family, as well as gender and faith issues in a Muslim context.