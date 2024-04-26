When distance makes friendships more cherished

Some friendships falter when one party moves overseas. Others can be strengthened, if people make the effort to stay in touch.

Chua Mui Hoong
Senior Columnist
Friendship can be a love as strong as romance. In fact, many friendships outlast marriages. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
Apr 26, 2024, 05:52 AM
Published
Apr 26, 2024, 05:00 AM
I spent five days in Singapore recently, doing what every returning Singaporean does when they get home – catch up on food, friendships and family.

Since relocating to Perth a year ago, I’ve been easing into my new life. Western Australians are a friendly bunch of people and my social ties are broadening, slowly. Neighbours drop by often. People talk to each other – life stories are exchanged at the checkout counter; experiences traded at the hair salon. The Singaporean community in Perth is outgoing and friendly; and invitations for coffee and dinner are offered and reciprocated. 

