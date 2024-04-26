The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 26, 2024
Wooden sailboats docked in Haiti, a man walking between rapeseed fields in Switzerland, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Apr 26, 2024, 12:45 PM
Published
Apr 26, 2024, 12:45 PM
https://str.sg/7Ccs
Wooden sailboats docked in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on April 25, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man walking his dog on a path seperating rapeseed fields in Oulens-sous-Echallens, Switzerland, on April 25, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Corazzieri, Presidential Guard, lining up during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Altar of the Fatherland to commemorate the 79th Liberation Day, in Rome, Italy, on April 25, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A pro-Palestinian activist looking on as she participates in a demonstration at the 79th anniversary of the Liberation Day in Rome, Italy, on April 25, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Damaged houses at an area flooded by the Gitathuru river, a day after it overflowed and broke its banks due to heavy rainfall damaging surrounding neighborhoods, in the Mathare slums, Nairobi, Kenya, on April 25, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Japan's Naomi Osaka returning the ball to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova, during the 2024 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, on April 25, 2024
PHOTO: AFP
Voters queueing to cast their vote at a polling station during the second phase of voting, in India's general elections in Vrindavan, on April 26, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Women walking with their umbrellas to get shelter from the sun in Yangon, on April 25, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Pope Francis posing for a photograph with pilgrims from Hungary in Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, on April 25, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian worker raking burnt wheat spikes, in the process of making freekeh, a Middle Eastern cereal dish, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on April 25, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
