Global fossil fuel emissions would have to plunge roughly in half this decade and then reach net zero by around 2050.
Use our interactive carbon calculator to find out how your everyday choices can make a big impact.
However sincere the Kremlin's engagement, some of its initiatives are stirring unease over a lack of detail.
Experts warn that transformation across economies is too slow to meet international temperature goals.
Pope Francis said COP26 summit must deliver "concrete hope" by matching words with deeds.
What can be done to protect these marine habitats from the effects of climate change? Find out.
Find out what Singapore is doing about climate extremes and other key challenges flagged by the UN IPCC report.
The United Nations climate change conference, COP26, will begin on Oct 31 in Glasgow.
Nations have been grappling with the growing threat of climate change for years and negotiations led by the United Nations (UN) have been a key way to tackle the crisis.
Some common claims that question global warming wilt under scientific scrutiny.
The Straits Times bureaus report on the impact of the surge in oil, natural gas and coal prices across the Asia-Pacific.
They say Indonesia's plan to slash use of coal for electricity production will be difficult to achieve unless incentives are given.
The country has set its target for emissions cuts to 46 per cent by 2030, in response to pressure from the US and some firms.
The findings show that oceanic skaters can function as a canary in the coal mine in a warming ocean.
Animals from birds to rabbits have evolved bigger body parts, which could allow them to lose body heat more effectively.
Trees can lower air temperature in city neighbourhoods 10 lifesaving degrees, scientists have found.
The move would also keep volatile energy markets under control.
With plenty of wind and waves, Orkney – home to some 22,000 people – produces more energy than it uses.
Hardest hit were corals in South Asia and the Pacific, around the Arabian Peninsula, and off the coast of Australia.
Climate change, once thought a problem for future generations, is making its mark here and now.
At only 1,000km away from the North Pole, the Norwegian town of Longyearbyen stands at the frontier of climate change.