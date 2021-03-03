COP26

Yes, there has been progress on climate. No, it's not nearly enough

Global fossil fuel emissions would have to plunge roughly in half this decade and then reach net zero by around 2050.

China makes modest improvements in updated climate commitments to UN

Red alert! What can you do to help bring carbon emissions down?

Use our interactive carbon calculator to find out how your everyday choices can make a big impact.

Russia has abandoned climate denial and that may prove awkward

However sincere the Kremlin's engagement, some of its initiatives are stirring unease over a lack of detail.

World needs $6.7 trillion in annual climate finance by 2030 for rapid action

Experts warn that transformation across economies is too slow to meet international temperature goals.

Not good enough: National climate pledges

Different targets of developed and developing nations may cause hurdles at COP26: Grace Fu

India vows to take up climate justice combat at COP26

Interactives

Time-lapse of a dying coral: See what warming seas are doing to the world's reefs

What can be done to protect these marine habitats from the effects of climate change? Find out.

UN climate report: How much hotter can it get in Singapore in your lifetime?

Find out what Singapore is doing about climate extremes and other key challenges flagged by the UN IPCC report.
Explainers

COP26: Climate change explained in 5 charts

The state of play on the six key issues at UN climate conference COP26

The United Nations climate change conference, COP26, will begin on Oct 31 in Glasgow.

Why are UN climate talks important?

Nations have been grappling with the growing threat of climate change for years and negotiations led by the United Nations (UN) have been a key way to tackle the crisis.

Five climate change myths busted

Some common claims that question global warming wilt under scientific scrutiny.  

Asia's energy transition

Asia’s power crisis: Pain and gain

The Straits Times bureaus report on the impact of the surge in oil, natural gas and coal prices across the Asia-Pacific.

China releases long-awaited top level climate policy document

Indonesia must tackle green energy pricing to draw investors: Experts

They say Indonesia's plan to slash use of coal for electricity production will be difficult to achieve unless incentives are given.

Japan eyes renewables, nuclear restart in race for 2030 climate goal

The country has set its target for emissions cuts to 46 per cent by 2030, in response to pressure from the US and some firms.

Asean faces $2.7 trillion challenge and opportunity to go green, stay competitive: Report

Investors handling $5.4 trillion throw weight behind new platform pushing for green change in Asia

Amid falling costs, easier regulation in Indonesia, solar power has its time in the sun

China's overseas coal power retreat could wipe out US$50b of investment

Natural gas can be a transition fuel? Climate groups disagree

ADB-driven plan aims to hasten closure of Asia's coal-fired plants

Climate science

World's first commercial cultured meat production facility operational in S'pore

Insect that lives on ocean surface a tiny clue to climate change

The findings show that oceanic skaters can function as a canary in the coal mine in a warming ocean.

Animals 'shape-shifting' as climate warms: Study

Animals from birds to rabbits have evolved bigger body parts, which could allow them to lose body heat more effectively.

At a time when climate change is making heat waves more frequent, trees are stationary superheroes

Trees can lower air temperature in city neighbourhoods 10 lifesaving degrees, scientists have found.

Clean Energy/ Solutions

Look to more renewables for long-term solution to fuel crunch: International Renewable Energy Agency

World must triple clean energy investment by 2030 to curb climate change: IEA

The move would also keep volatile energy markets under control.

From oil to renewables, winds of change blow on Scottish islands

With plenty of wind and waves, Orkney – home to some 22,000 people – produces more energy than it uses.

Solar could comprise almost half US power by 2050, government says

US university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project

Impacts and Nature

Global warming has killed 14% of the world's corals in a decade

Hardest hit were corals in South Asia and the Pacific, around the Arabian Peninsula, and off the coast of Australia.

Nature not a passive victim of development, can contribute to climate change fight: DPM Heng

Images of Climate Change

In Pictures: The Arctic struggle

At only 1,000km away from the North Pole, the Norwegian town of Longyearbyen stands at the frontier of climate change.