COP28 deal lays foundation for stronger climate action

DUBAI - The deal reached on Dec 13 at the marathon COP28 climate talks in Dubai signals the beginning of the end for fossil fuels and lays the foundation for global action to save the planet from catastrophic climate change.

For the first time, a United Nations climate conference has directly referred to fossil fuels in a decision text, overcoming nearly three decades of resistance by the fossil fuel industry.

Nearly 200 nations supported a transition away from coal, oil and gas, the burning of which is the main source of emissions driving climate change, and the deal calls on nations to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030.

The agreement brokered by the host, the United Arab Emirates, is not perfect but is a much-needed reset of global climate action, which had become bogged down by deep geopolitical rifts in recent years.

To win agreement, the two-week talks went into an extra day of negotiations, leading to the deal called The UAE Consensus that will be crucial in informing the next round of national climate plans, which must be ready by 2025.

Close cooperation between the United States and China was key.

Mr John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, and his Chinese counterpart, Mr Xie Zhenhua, worked closely ahead of, and during, the talks.