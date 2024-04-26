Bangladesh children keep to their homes as heatwave shuts schools

DHAKA - Classes have been cancelled across Bangladesh due to the searing heat, but high school student Mohua Akter Nur found the soaring temperatures at home left her in no state for homework.

Millions of pupils were told to stay home this week as the South Asian nation swelters through one of its worst heatwaves on record, with temperatures between 4 deg C and 5 deg C above the long-term average.

Few schools in the capital Dhaka have air conditioning, and trying to conduct classes would have been futile.

But the government’s decision to shutter schools was of no relief to 13-year-old Mohua.

Her cramped one-room home in the megacity, shared with her younger brother and parents, feels almost as suffocating as the streets outside.

“The heat is intolerable. Our school is shut, but I can’t study at home. The electric fan does not cool us,” she told AFP.

“When the power went out for an hour or two, it felt terrible.”