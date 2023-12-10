Recipe for a habitable planet: Will COP28 negotiations get the world to where it needs to be?

DUBAI – With just a few more days to go before the COP28 climate negotiations in Dubai are expected to come to a close on Dec 12, several issues are still at a deadlock.

These range from adaptation – which involves finding ways for developing countries to protect themselves against growing climate risks – and the language surrounding the “phase-out” of fossil fuels.

What does it take to create a more liveable planet for all, and how much progress has been made on these fronts?

To get a sense of the level of ambition at COP conferences, observers and environmental non-governmental organisations often track what is known as the draft text, which is a series of decisions and resolutions that build on the Paris Agreement.

The draft text presents a variety of options for negotiators to hammer out, and strong, decisive language is often indicative that there has been good consensus among countries on certain issues, while vague, ambiguous language and bracketed text often signal disagreement.

The text often goes through many iterations before countries can come to a compromise. Contentious issues are debated right to the end of the conference, and is often the reason why negotiations run into overtime.

Protect at least 30 per cent of earth’s ecosystems, land and oceans, by 2030 (30 by 30)

Countries are expected to contribute to the global goal of increasing coverage of protected areas – up to 30 per cent by 2030. Conserving nature and restoring degraded areas not only helps to protect existing biodiversity, but can also help with mitigating and adapting to climate change.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, who is co-facilitating negotiations on mitigation at COP28, stressed, during a press conference on Dec 9, the importance of connecting nature to climate, as conserving nature also helps with mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

“It’s absolutely imperative that we keep the rainforests, that we keep the forest cover, that we look after the health of our oceans because they need to help us (stave off remaining) emissions even when we have phased out most of the fossil fuel emissions,” he said.

Ms Vanessa Morales, a senior expert on climate and energy at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), said: “It is encouraging to see nature-based solutions included in the latest Global Stocktake text. There is still much work ahead to secure the type of guidance and ways forward which will give countries the necessary tools to respond with greater action on nature – including on adaptation and mitigation.

“Crucially, 30 per cent to 50 per cent of land, oceans and freshwater carbon sinks need to be safeguarded and enhanced, and this is yet to be fully acknowledged. We now need to see the language strengthened so it commits governments to accelerate their implementation with the finance and scale required. There is little time left and a lot to do.”