Mining carbon dioxide from the air: The CO2 journey

SINGAPORE - To reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, Singapore is considering all options for reducing them, including by utilising proven technologies – such as solar panels – and studying the potential of novel ones.

Since the start of 2024, the Republic has rolled out new grants and collaborations to learn more about carbon capture and utilisation technology. The Straits Times looks at the latest tech and research in the CO2 ecosystem.

Step 1: Capturing CO2

CO2 is captured from hard-to-abate sectors - which are emissions-intensive sectors that have limited alternatives for decarbonisation - such as the power, industry and chemical sectors.

Research is under way to determine the most cost-effective way of capturing CO2 from natural gas and waste-to-energy plants, where it is found in low concentrations.

Tech that has proven effective in capturing CO2 in dilute amounts can easily be deployed in plants which emit CO2 in higher concentrations.

Researchers from the National University of Singapore are trialling a carbon capture device at a waste-to-energy plant in Tuas South. The device uses metal-organic frameworks - sponge-like materials that can selectively absorb CO2.

Another group of NUS scientists is testing the use of membrane technology – typically used for water filtration – to capture CO2 molecules from power plants.

Direct air capture

Aside from capturing emissions from carbon-intensive sectors, direct air capture technology, which uses chemical reactions to pull CO2 out of the air, is also coming to the forefront.

When air moves over these chemicals, they selectively react with and trap CO2, and allow other components of air to pass through.

According to a report by the International Energy Agency in 2023, 27 such plants have been commissioned to date, capturing almost 0.01 million tonnes of CO2 a year.

Climeworks’ latest Mammoth plant in Iceland - its largest plant to date - has goals of capturing a megaton of CO2 by 2030 and a gigaton by 2050.

Currently, the CO2 is stored close to where it is captured to reduce costs and emissions associated with its transport.

Step 2: Transporting CO2

Once the CO2 has been captured, it is often compressed and liquefied before it is transported on ships or via pipelines for storage.

Depending on the distance, experts say that existing gas pipelines or gas tankers can be used for CO2 transportation.