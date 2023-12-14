COP28 calls for adapting to warmer world without resolving how to pay

DUBAI - How to adapt to the impacts of climate change was one of the many difficult questions addressed at the COP28 talks in Dubai - and how to pay for it has yet to be answered.

The final deal from the UN climate summit in Dubai on Dec 13 was vague on where much-needed finance would come from - a topic picked up by a number of countries as they commented on the deal.

“Adaptation is really a life and death issue,” the Bangladesh climate envoy Saber Hossain Chowdhury said. “We cannot compromise on adaptation. We cannot compromise on lives and livelihoods.”

So finance should be “geared to delivering the resources that we need,” he said. “It’s absolutely fundamental.”

A source involved in the talks said a push for firmer action had been hampered by the need to agree a new overall climate finance target in 2024. The current US$100 billion (S$134 billion) annual target - which had been missed in the past - expires in 2025.

Despite that, the source said delegates had increasingly acknowledged adaptation finance was not just about moving “chunks of money north to south”, but part of a wider discussion about what a country’s economy would look like in the future.

As a result, a requirement in the final deal for countries to deliver a national adaptation plan by 2030 - 51 countries have already done so - should, in theory, help the available money get to where it is needed most.

‘Significant start’

Despite concern around the lack of commitment to provide more money, Singapore Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said she was glad the topic had risen up the agenda.

“As a small island state we struggled with adaptation for many editions of COP,” said Ms Fu, so the inclusion of more focused language in the final deal text was “a very significant start for us”.

The sharper focus followed a landmark November UN report showing that developing nations would need up to 18 times more funding than they currently receive to build resilience into their economies to withstand the impacts of climate change.

The annual financing shortfall for adaptation was as much as US$366 billion (S$491 billion), compared with the US$25 billion provided during the 2017-2021 period, the UN Environment Programme (Unep) said.

Mr David Nicholson, chief climate officer at humanitarian NGO Mercy Corps, called the report a “wake-up call”.

Yet money flows remain sluggish. The biggest news announced at COP28 was a commitment of US$3 billion in new money from the United States to the Green Climate Fund, which aims to put at least half of its investment dollars into adaptation projects.

“At COP28, the international community made progress in righting the scales,” GCF chief Mafalda Duarte told Reuters, pointing to a total of US$12.8 billion in new capital raised for the fund to support climate action across the developing world.

“It must mobilise global solidarity with those countries least prepared to safeguard communities from climate impacts.”

A UN Adaptation Fund, though, had only raised around half of the US$300 million it had hoped to reach in 2023 by the end of the conference.