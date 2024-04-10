Ten ways hotter weather will change your life

Welcome to the future where the days (and nights) are hotter and excursions outside need careful planning. Weather apps, especially those with heat stress indicators, will be your constant companion. You will also need a keen fashion sense for heat wear – breathable clothing that reduces the risks from muggy weather.

The way we live our lives and even the design of our towns and cities will have to change to avoid the worst effects of high heat and humidity. However, it’s not all bad; some changes will have positive benefits.