UN's COP27 summit adopts climate agreement

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - The UN’s COP27 summit in Egypt adopted on Sunday a climate agreement that calls for rapid cuts in emissions in efforts to slow global warming.

Egyptian COP27 president Sameh Shoukry brought the gavel down to mark the approval of the text following marathon talks that ran through the night as wealthy nations sought tougher language on reducing emissions.

The session first swiftly approved the text’s provision to set up a “loss and damage” fund to help developing countries bear the immediate costs of climate-fuelled events such as storms and floods.

But it kicked many of the most controversial decisions on the fund into next year, when a “transitional committee” would make recommendations for countries to then adopt at the COP28 climate summit in November 2023.

Those recommendations would cover “identifying and expanding sources of funding” - referring to the vexed question of which countries should pay into the new fund.

Calls by developing countries for such a fund have dominated the two-week summit, pushing the talks past their scheduled Friday finish.

And after a pause requested by Switzerland to review the final text, negotiators gave no objections as COP27 President Sameh Shoukry rattled through the final agenda items.

By the time dawn broke over the summit venue in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the deal was done.

Soon afterwards, the European Union said it was “disappointed” with a lack of ambition on reducing emissions in the climate deal.

“What we have in front of us is not enough of a step forward for people and planet. It doesn’t bring enough added efforts from major emitters to increase and accelerate their emission cuts,” European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans told the closing session of the two-week summit. AFP, REUTERS