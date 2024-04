At the time Egypt’s pyramids were being constructed, one of the cradles of global civilisation grew up in the Indus Valley, around the borders of Pakistan and India. Its grid-planned cities produced sewerage networks, delicate artworks and an undeciphered writing system. Then a 900-year drought emptied its urban areas and sent its population back to a simpler, poorer village life on the plains of the Ganges.

Something grimly similar is happening right now.