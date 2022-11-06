COP27 explainer: What is 'Loss and Damage' compensation, and who should pay?

SHARM EL SHEIKH - Nearly 200 countries gathering for the United Nations climate conference in Egypt are expected to lock horns over whether rich nations should pay compensation to vulnerable states hit by climate-fuelled disasters.

The COP27 summit follows a year of such disasters, from floods that killed more than 1,700 people in Pakistan to drought withering crops in China, Africa and the United States West.

That has intensified developing country demands for a special “Loss and Damage” fund. But with rich countries resisting such calls, the issue has been stalled for years.

Here’s where things stand ahead of COP27.

What is ‘Loss and Damage’?

In UN climate talks, the phrase “Loss and Damage” refers to costs already being incurred from climate-fuelled weather extremes or impacts, like rising sea levels.

Climate funding so far has focused on cutting carbon dioxide emissions in an effort to curb climate change, while about a third of it has gone toward projects to help communities adapt to future impacts.

Loss and damage funding would be different, in compensating costs that countries can’t avoid or “adapt” to.

But there is no agreement yet over what should count as “loss and damage” in climate disasters - which can include damaged infrastructure and property, as well as harder-to-value natural ecosystems or cultural assets like burial grounds.

A June report by 55 vulnerable countries estimated their combined climate-linked losses over the last two decades totalled about US$525 billion (S$736 billion) , or about 20 per cent of their collective GDP. Some research suggests that by 2030 such losses could reach US$580 billion per year.

Who pays? Who gets paid?

These questions are extremely contentious.

Vulnerable countries and campaigners have argued that rich countries that caused the bulk of climate change with their historical emissions should now pay. The United States and European Union have resisted the argument, fearing spiralling liabilities.

If countries do agree to launch a fund, they would need to thrash out details such as where the money should come from, how much wealthy countries should pay, and which countries or disasters qualify for compensation.

The EU and United States blocked a proposal at last year’s UN climate talks to establish a fund, agreeing instead to a “dialogue” without a clear end goal. Over the last month, they have signaled more openness to discussing compensation at COP27, but remain wary of creating a fund.

Only a few governments have made small, symbolic funding commitments for loss and damage: Denmark and Scotland, plus the Belgian region of Wallonia.

Some existing UN and development bank funding does help states facing loss and damage, though it is not officially earmarked for that goal.