Carbon capture can help with reducing S’pore’s emissions but is no silver bullet

SINGAPORE – From putting solar panels on reservoirs to importing clean energy from its neighbours, Singapore is relying on existing technologies to cut its carbon emissions, while keeping an eye out for innovative ways to further slash emissions in the long term.

The Government has said it will be boosting research and development in carbon capture and storage (CCS) – technologies that can suck planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) from polluting sources and lock it away.

This can give heavy emitters, such as those in the chemical, industrial and power sectors, a leg-up in the green transition by helping them to decarbonise more effectively, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said in Parliament in February.

In March, the Government said that it would be giving around $12 million in grants for research and development in emerging technologies, including coming up with novel ways of capturing CO2 in low concentrations.

CO2 emissions tend to be released in diluted concentrations, making capture difficult, thus a lot of research is going into developing techniques to capture CO2 in a cost-effective way.

In addition, Singapore has limited potential to store CO2 locally, given the lack of known suitable underground geological formations, and is talking to its regional partners about shipping CO2 to them for potential storage.

For instance, it has signed a letter of intent with Indonesia to collaborate on a cross-border CCS project which, when finalised, will allow companies in Singapore to ship their carbon to be stored there.

The Government is also working with ExxonMobil and Shell to study the feasibility of aggregating CO2 emissions in Singapore for storage in other countries.

The industry consortium, known as the S Hub, will also collaborate with regional partners to identify potential CO2 storage sites.

Malaysia, Australia and Brunei also have strong geological potential for carbon storage, Mr Teo noted in February.

S Hub’s plan is to develop by 2030 a CCS project that permanently stores at least 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 a year.

CO2 can also be captured and reused in various sectors, such as for the manufacture of carbonated drinks or for creating building materials like concrete.