JAKARTA - The emergence of a food-versus-fuel dilemma in Indonesia has added to concern that a push for palm oil-based biodiesel will drive deforestation.

Consumption of palm oil for biodiesel in Indonesia surpassed that for food for the first time in 2023, Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki) data shows, with 46 per cent of a total 23.2 million tonnes going to biodiesel and 44 per cent to food production. Ten per cent was used for oleochemicals.