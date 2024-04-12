Climate verdict for Swiss women a warning for European states, oil industry

LONDON/BRUSSELS - Governments and companies that are lax on climate action should be worried since this week’s European human rights court ruling against the Swiss government improves the odds that other such cases could win at the top court, legal experts said.

The climate case – one of three decided on April 9 – was the first to be tested at Europe’s regional human rights court. Earlier lawsuits filed over the last decade in courts around the world have mostly succeeded or failed at or below the national level.

A win at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) sets a precedent for courts across the region. Given similarities to arguments made by the Swiss women who won, it also has direct implications for seven other climate cases that the ECtHR had put on hold pending April 9’s rulings, legal experts said.

The two other cases decided on April 9 were deemed inadmissible, and these failures may also impact pending cases.

The Swiss case ruling - where the court ruled that the Swiss government had violated the human rights of more than 2,000 elderly women by failing to do enough to combat climate change - served as a reminder that even human rights courts are open to arguments that challenge commitments to tackling climate change, lawyers said.

It’s “going to have a significant impact on the other pending cases before the European Court,” said Mr Tom Cummins, partner at British multinational law firm Ashurst.

There are seven lawsuits pending at the ECtHR that rest their argument on the same rights violation that the Swiss case successfully argued, including two that could hit the oil industry in Norway.

Others challenge climate policies and pacts in Germany, Italy and dozens of other European states. Some focus on the specific harms they say government inaction has caused them, including one where a man with a medical condition is suing Austria because he suffers mobility issues when temperatures exceed 30 deg C.

“All of these cases rely on the same provisions and same legal theories around state and government responsibility,” said lawyer Sam Hunter-Jones at non-profit law firm ClientEarth.

Chilling effect

Of the seven pending cases, two are against the Norwegian government. They argue that the country’s decision in 2016 to grant oil exploration licenses in the Arctic violates human rights by further committing to the release of planet-warming emissions.

A victory in either case could create “higher hurdles and costs for new exploration/extraction projects,” said Ms Laura Houët, partner and co-head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues at international law firm CMS. This could ultimately limit new oil and gas projects across Europe, she said.

“Understanding what might happen with the Norwegian case, and others that are pending, is crucial,” Ms Houët said.

Norway’s climate minister, Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, said his government was reviewing the court’s ruling against Switzerland. In 2022, Norway had asked the ECtHR to dismiss the Arctic oil lawsuit brought by NGOs, citing its role as a stable energy supplier amid the war in Ukraine.