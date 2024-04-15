Exploration of the deep sea has much to offer for science, but caution needed for mining of its resources

SINGAPORE – Just as aspiring astronauts yearn to go to outer space to walk the craters of the moon, film-maker James Cameron had dreamt, since he was a boy, of traversing territory that even fewer have set foot on – the depths of the ocean floor.

In 2012, piloting a submersible that he helped to design and engineer, Mr Cameron ventured into the frigid, oceanic valleys of the Mariana Trench, reaching its deepest point – Challenger Deep – at more than 11km from the water’s surface, where sunlight does not penetrate, and the water pressure is bone-crushing.

On a mission previously thought to be unachievable, Mr Cameron spent some three hours in the muddy trenches of the Challenger Deep, collecting rock and sediment samples, and taking footage of the mysterious fauna that occupied it.

While the single dive alone yielded some 68 new species, attempts to grab rock and sediment samples were hampered by the damage wrought by the immense pressure on the submersible’s hydraulic arms.

By the time Mr Cameron reached the sea floor, several pieces of equipment had begun to fail – his batteries running low, his compass glitching, and the submersible’s sonar, which used soundwaves to navigate underwater, dying completely, he said in an article for the National Geographic in 2013.

After some three hours, the vessel had also lost so many of its propellers that it became an increasingly uphill task to retain control of it, forcing Mr Cameron to return to the surface.

While the film-maker’s trip might have interested mainly aficionados, millions around the world were gripped by the implosion of the Titan tourist submersible in June 2023. The vessel was bound for the wreckage of the Titanic, lying 4km deep, when it was crushed by the water pressure, killing all five people on board, including operator OceanGate’s chief executive Stockton Rush.

Engineering professor Roderick Smith of Imperial College London told AFP the incident was likely due to a “failure of the pressure hull”, which helps to maintain normal pressure within the vessel as it submerges deeper underwater.

Some suggested the material used to construct the pressure hull, a more buoyant carbon fibre instead of the traditional titanium, was unable to withstand the immense pressure of nearly 6,000 psi (pounds per sq inch). But it is difficult to fully pinpoint the cause of the submersible’s implosion.

The frontiers of man’s imagination

While the construction of deep-sea submersibles to be able to withstand the harsh conditions below is a feat of engineering, humankind has been willing to take these risks to explore earth’s last frontier, some for tourism, and others to better understand the very origins of life.

For instance, expeditions to hydrothermal vents – the sulphur-infused, volcanic hot springs of the ocean – have provided clues to scientists on how life may have begun on the planet.

A 2019 study by Nasa simulating the conditions of the primordial ocean in laboratory settings suggested that the conditions around the hydrothermal vents could have helped to kick-start the chemical reactions that created the key amino acids and organic compounds essential for life.

The vents result from fissures in the sea floor, where hot magma wells up to heat seawater to a staggering 350 deg C.