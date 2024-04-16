Coal keeps powering India as booming economy crushes green hopes

NEW DELHI – Built along a stretch of salt flats in southern India, the Tuticorin power plant epitomises a quagmire for the world’s fastest-growing major economy: how to provide reliable energy to 1.4 billion people.

For starters, the 1,050-megawatt coal plant, one of the region’s largest, was supposed to shut down. Opened four decades ago, the facility is too cramped to install retrofits to meet the government’s pollution norms, prompting India’s power ministry to plan its closure by 2022. Yet the facility continues to run at full blast, clocking 90 per cent utilisation in February. Ageing boilers guzzle coal from mines nearly 2,000km away – a transport distance that only adds to the nation’s emissions footprint.

Electricity consumption in India is growing at the fastest rate of any major economy, driven by rising temperatures and incomes, which have pushed up sales of power-intensive appliances like air conditioners. That explosive equation has exposed the country’s teetering grid. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to rapidly build out solar and wind generation to replace polluting fossil fuels, his administration hasn’t been able to keep up with demand, giving a second life to old, inefficient coal plants like the one in Tuticorin.

In recent months, Mr Modi has green-lit a fresh wave of power station development and extended the lifespan of many existing coal assets. It’s a decision that puts India at odds with global allies who’re shunning the fuel on climate grounds, threatening Mr Modi’s ambitions to curb air pollution and reduce the world’s third-largest share of greenhouse gas emissions.

Those dynamics will also hand the nation a crucial role in dictating the speed of the world’s retreat from coal. Demand in China, currently the top consumer, probably peaked in 2023 and the rate of future growth will increasingly be driven by India and South-east Asia’s rising economies, according to the International Energy Agency.

“The message is clear to both the international and domestic audiences: We’re all in for climate actions, but India’s domestic interests will take priority,” said Dr Ashwini K. Swain, a fellow at Sustainable Futures Collaborative, a climate think tank in New Delhi.

India’s power ministry and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, which runs the Tuticorin coal plant, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

India has a long way to go to ensure reliable and affordable electricity. In Oct 2021, the country was hit by a massive coal and power crisis, just as the economy began to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. Years of weak demand had led to sluggish growth in mining, transportation and power generation capacities.

Soon after the situation improved, officials realised the crisis wasn’t a blip. Energy demand rose to a new high the following summer, causing the worst supply shortages in eight years. In 2023, even though that squeeze eased at the national level, Maharashtra, one of India’s most industrialised states and home to its financial capital Mumbai, faced an alarming 10 per cent peak deficit in August.

While shortages raised expectations that the country would accelerate the shift to green energy, India’s response was exactly the opposite. Officials pushed for more mining, abandoned plans to retire old power plants, raised targets to add coal-fired electricity and successfully lobbied international forums to adopt resolutions that wouldn’t hinder fossil fuel use.

“As a country, we should play to our strength, and coal is our strength,” said Mr Prakash Tiwari, a former operations director at state-run NTPC, the nation’s largest power producer.

Alternative energy solutions haven’t yet caught on for financial, political and safety reasons.

More than 56km from Tuticorin, a dusty road leads to two solar power plants surrounded by sprawling wind parks. Ayana Renewable Power, which runs one of the facilities, sees a future in renewable power with energy storage to serve industrial users. That trend is rising in India, although far from becoming a source of mass power supplies. Solar accounted for 6 per cent of generation in 2023, according to Bloomberg calculations based on power ministry data.

State-run power producer NLC India, which runs the other plant, is committing more than twice as much money to expanding mining, coal and lignite-fired power capacity than to building renewables, according to Chairman M. Prasanna Kumar.

Natural gas, pushed by producers as a less-polluting alternative to coal, has also struggled to compete. Nearly 25 gigawatts of gas-fired power capacity has been idling for years, priced out by other power sources, including coal. India doesn’t have enough domestically produced subsidised fuel to run the plants and operating these assets on imported liquefied natural gas is often too costly in India’s price-competitive electricity market.