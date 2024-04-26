COP29 host says deal on climate aid essential but offers few details

BERLIN - The world must agree this year on how to raise billions of dollars to help poorer countries adapt to global warming, the president of the UN climate talks said on April 25.

Mr Mukhtar Babayev of Azerbaijan offered little detail about how to broker this deal, but said climate finance would be a “pillar” of the COP29 summit in the petro-state in November.

“We know that the world needs to increase the overall flow of climate finance by several multiples... At COP29, we need to agree a new climate financial goal,” he told ministers and diplomats at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.

Just a small fraction of the money needed to fund clean energy and build resilience to extreme weather in less developed countries is raised each year, eroding much-needed trust in climate negotiations.

The issue has dogged past COPs, with wealthier nations most responsible for planet-heating emissions criticised for not paying their fair share.

An earlier promise to raise US$100 billion (S$130 billion) a year in climate finance was only likely met for the first time in 2022 – two years behind schedule, according to the OECD.

But this is far from the estimated US$2.4 trillion annually that developing countries – excluding China – will need to meet their climate and development needs.

Short on detail

Mr Babayev, a former executive of Azerbaijan’s national oil giant SOCAR, acknowledged the issue had been one of the thorniest in climate negotiations and “there are strong and well-founded views on all sides”.

He assured they were listening to the concerns of all parties but stressed there was “no single initiative that will unlock climate finance and deliver the multiples we need”.

But he did not outline a detailed timeline, financial targets, or other concrete steps that might help overcome the long-running deadlock in the months before COP29.

The push for a new pact on finance comes as nations are being urged to make deeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, with the world off track to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement.

By early 2025, countries are to explain what steps they are taking in line with the agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above the pre-industrial level.