Voters speak: How Singaporeans chose their president

SINGAPORE – In the nine days that led up to Polling Day on Sept 1, Mr Christopher Jong found himself doing something out of character: consuming political news with fervour.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur not only kept a close eye on the campaign trails of each presidential candidate in the media, but also on platforms like Instagram.

A short snippet of former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam giving his now-famous trampoline answer to BBC presenter Stephen Sackur about whether Singapore believes in a social safety net prompted him to watch the full 48-minute video, which was recorded at the St Gallen Symposium in 2015.

“I actually watched the whole thing, which is strange because I don’t normally do that,” said Mr Jong, one of the 70.4 per cent of voters who gave Mr Tharman a resounding mandate.

“But it’s quite captivating to see how he could hold his own against an interviewer constantly bombarding him with tough questions on these topics about Singapore.”

While old stereotypes of youth voters – that they are politically apathetic, or disinterested in current affairs – had begun to fall away, the just-concluded presidential election has arguably shown the political nous of those in their early 20s to mid-30s.

The youth vote: At ease with a social media election

With the last contested presidential election being in 2011, the bulk of this group was choosing their president for the first time. Based on the sum of each birth cohort from 1990 to 2002, this would mean close to 600,000 new young voters.

What was clear from the about 25 voters that The Straits Times spoke to across the different age groups was that young voters had considerations that were similar to those of older voters, such as the track record of the candidates and who they deemed most suitable to represent Singapore on the global stage.

The difference?

Many were appraising the candidates through the lens of social media and a range of online sources, from long-form video interviews to memes and podcasts.

Ms Stephanie Chew, 25, said that as a first-time voter for the presidency, she was keen to look at the candidates’ ability to carry and articulate themselves, and the overall messages each chose to focus on during the election period.

She cited the candidates’ Instagram and TikTok accounts as key channels, alongside podcasts and alternative media such as Mothership, where candidates could be seen or heard answering questions at length.

“This allowed me to get to know each candidate in greater detail (and) did impact my view of the candidates and how well equipped they were to take on the duties of the presidency,” said the senior communications executive, who voted for former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song.