Voters say President-elect Tharman’s landslide victory reflects ‘mature and thoughtful’ electorate

SINGAPORE – Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s landslide victory at the polls on Friday, and acceptance of the results by those who did not vote for him, show that the Singaporean electorate is mature and thoughtful, say voters.

Following a campaign in which the independence of presidential candidates from the establishment – as well as its impact on votes – garnered much attention, entrepreneur Grace Tang said voters from across the political spectrum had set aside party politics to elect him based on his merits.

Mr Tharman secured 70.4 per cent of the ballot. Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song received 15.72 per cent of the vote, while Mr Tan Kin Lian, the former chief executive of NTUC Income, received 13.88 per cent.

Ms Tang, 39, who had voted for Mr Ng, said the results also “put paid to the myth that Singapore ‘is not ready’ for a minority candidate in the big posts”.

She said she hopes that Mr Tharman, 66, will “vindicate the electorate’s trust in him in the course of his presidency because I think people are expecting great things from him”.