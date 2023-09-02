‘He is going to make a clear difference as the new president’: Tharman supporters jubilant after win

SINGAPORE – Hundreds of supporters gathered at a food centre in Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s former ward of Taman Jurong erupted in cheers on Friday night after the sample count released by the Elections Department showed that he had an unassailable lead in the presidential election.
There were shouts of “Tharman” and “Majulah Singapura”, as the former senior minister had secured 70 per cent of the vote. The final result showed that Mr Tharman obtained 70.4 per cent of votes cast, while Mr Ng Kok Song garnered 15.72 per cent and Mr Tan Kin Lian 13.88 per cent.
Mr Tharman’s supporters had started arriving at the Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre at around 9.30pm, some bearing pineapples – his campaign symbol.
The excitement began building as the crowd grew, and when Mr Tharman, 66, turned up at about 10pm with his wife Jane Ittogi, 69, supporters lining the three floors of the hawker centre broke into chants of “ong lai” and “huat ah”.
Ong lai means pineapple in Hokkien and also good fortune to come, while huat ah is a Hokkien phrase used to express prosperity.
Bank manager Evone Yeo, 39, a long-time Jurong resident, said she went to the hawker centre to support Mr Tharman and soak in the positive vibes.
“I’m very happy with the sample vote count, to see him leading by so much... He came by my mum’s place very often. We got to see him at least once per year. He’s very active,” she said.
“Having seen him over the past 22 years of his career and also how dedicated he is to the people of Jurong, I definitely believe he is going to make a clear difference as the new president,” she added.
Madam Latipah Mohd Noor, 64, was among those toting a pineapple in support of Mr Tharman. The retired nurse aide used to help at his Meet-the-People sessions when he was MP for Jurong GRC.
While she is sad that he is no longer MP for the area, she said Singapore will be in good hands with him as president.
Factory owner Eng Kooi Weng, 65, said Mr Tharman is an “idol” in the area.
“I have known him for a long time, ever since he has been an MP here. I’m very happy,” he added. “It’s the first time I’ve seen this place so lively.”
Of the three candidates who contested the election, Mr Tharman was the first to announce his intention to run for head of state, on June 8.
He told reporters at the time that he was often asked whether he would stand for president, and that he had been thinking about it for several months prior.
He said he started to take the idea more seriously after President Halimah Yacob said in May that she would not run for a second term.
Mr Tharman resigned from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and his government posts on July 7 and officially launched his bid for the presidency on July 26, with the slogan “Respect for All”.
On Nomination Day on Aug 22, he unveiled the pineapple as his campaign symbol, and the tropical fruit became a common sight during his walkabouts.
During the nine days of hustings, Mr Tharman pulled out all the stops. Besides daily walkabouts, his campaign posters and banners were put up all over Singapore.
He was the only candidate to hold a physical election meeting, during which he gave a 20-minute speech to about 650 registered guests at Pasir Panjang Power Station and answered questions submitted by the audience for an hour.
As with the other two candidates, social media was another major feature of Mr Tharman’s campaign – he tapped influencers and podcast shows to grow his online reach.
Observers said that Mr Tharman’s social media campaign highlighted a more personal side, particularly his relationship and close partnership with his wife, who was always seen by his side during the hustings.
He also curated a Spotify playlist that drew some buzz – it included songs from artistes such as Bon Jovi, P. Ramlee and Jay Chou.
Throughout his campaign, Mr Tharman repeatedly emphasised his independence of mind, as his ability to be non-partisan came into question given his longstanding ties with the PAP and the establishment.
He called on his fellow candidates to rise above the “tactical fray”, urging voters to view the presidential election as a contest between individuals and to avoid “simple labels”.
During a live forum aired on CNA, he said labelling candidates based on past affiliations was “extremely simplistic” and would have ruled out past presidents such as Mr Ong Teng Cheong and Dr Tony Tan, as well as former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock.
Mr Tharman also said in media interviews that the president should not be seen as an alternative power centre to the Government.
On whether there would be a conflict of interest if a president has worked with or was a mentor of the prime minister, Mr Tharman said this might happen with a president who does not know how to stand his ground.
“That’s certainly not going to be the case with me,” he added.
Mr Tharman sought to portray himself as a steady pair of hands as he painted a picture of an increasingly divided and unstable world, and a more complex and challenging future for Singapore.
Noting that the demands on the presidency are expected to grow, he cited his experience in government and on the ground as an MP, as well as his track record in representing Singapore on the world stage, as reasons why voters should pick him.
Responding to questions from young Singaporeans in The Straits Times’ Ask The Next President Anything show, he said he would be a president who would never be fooled on any matter to do with the reserves or on governance, due to his experience from his years as finance minister and deputy prime minister.
Mr Tharman also highlighted the role of the president as a unifying force. During the hustings, he spoke repeatedly about the need to deepen solidarity among Singaporeans and find common ground amid increasingly diverse views.
He had said that if he were to be elected president, he would mobilise support for ground-up initiatives to uplift every group with a disadvantage, those facing challenges to do with mental well-being, and those who need a second or third chance.
Speaking to the media after the sample count was released, Mr Tharman said he was truly humbled by the strong endorsement from Singaporeans.
“It’s a vote of confidence in Singapore. It’s a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans,” he added.