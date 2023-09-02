‘He is going to make a clear difference as the new president’: Tharman supporters jubilant after win

SINGAPORE – Hundreds of supporters gathered at a food centre in Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s former ward of Taman Jurong erupted in cheers on Friday night after the sample count released by the Elections Department showed that he had an unassailable lead in the presidential election.

There were shouts of “Tharman” and “Majulah Singapura”, as the former senior minister had secured 70 per cent of the vote. The final result showed that Mr Tharman obtained 70.4 per cent of votes cast, while Mr Ng Kok Song garnered 15.72 per cent and Mr Tan Kin Lian 13.88 per cent.

Mr Tharman’s supporters had started arriving at the Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre at around 9.30pm, some bearing pineapples – his campaign symbol.

The excitement began building as the crowd grew, and when Mr Tharman, 66, turned up at about 10pm with his wife Jane Ittogi, 69, supporters lining the three floors of the hawker centre broke into chants of “ong lai” and “huat ah”.

Ong lai means pineapple in Hokkien and also good fortune to come, while huat ah is a Hokkien phrase used to express prosperity.