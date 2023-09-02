Landslide 70.4 per cent victory for Tharman as Singapore’s next president

In a statement released after the official result, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he had called Mr Tharman to congratulate him, and assured him of his Government’s full cooperation.

Mr Tharman had also declared his intention to work closely with the Government, said PM Lee.

Noting Mr Tharman’s long and distinguished record of public service, PM Lee said he had every confidence that Mr Tharman would carry out his duties as President with distinction.

“Singaporeans have chosen Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam to be our next President by a decisive margin… I thank the three candidates for putting themselves forward in this Presidential election,” he added.

He said he was happy that Singaporeans were able to exercise the right to vote for their next President, and to focus on what the elected President is about.

“Now that the election is over, let us come together again as Singaporeans, to tackle the challenges ahead and build a stronger and more united nation,” said PM Lee.

Mr Tharman will be sworn in as President at the Istana on Sept 14.

Mr Ng conceded the contest shortly after the sample count result was made known.

He told the media that he received a call from Mr Tharman, who lauded him and his team for putting up a “vigorous campaign”. Mr Ng also congratulated Mr Tharman on a “magnificent victory”.

“When I came forward to stand for the presidency, I said that my No. 1 goal was to ensure that the people of Singapore have redeemed their right to vote in this presidential election. I think I have accomplished that goal because the presidential election did take place today,” said Mr Ng.

“I’m delighted for him. And I’m very glad for him, that he has indeed earned a mandate from the people of Singapore.”