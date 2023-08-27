Presidential election: How social media and podcasts have helped candidates win hearts and minds

SINGAPORE - On National Day, a disc jockey, a pair of recovering drug addicts and other online personalities gathered for lunch with a 75-year-old former chief investment officer.

Later that month, 16 young creatives were given free rein to ask a former senior minister anything at a gin distillery, while two comedians spent more than an hour discussing a wide range of issues with the former chief executive of one of the largest insurance companies here.

Although they came from diverse professional backgrounds, all of them had one thing in common – each helped to beef up the social media footprint of the three candidates running for president.

As Singapore prepares to go to the polls on Friday, observers have highlighted the sizeable role that social media, influencers and podcast shows have played in the campaigns run by Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian thus far.

Even before the hustings officially began last Tuesday, the three candidates had tapped a variety of online media to spread their message and get personal with voters.

For instance, less than a year ago, Mr Tharman was the only elected MP in Singapore without a presence on Instagram.

However, soon after he resigned from the ruling People’s Action Party and his position in Government as senior minster to run for president, he started to actively post not just on Instagram, where he has more than 40,000 followers, but also on TikTok, where he has more than 14,000 followers.