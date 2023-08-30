Bring back trust and give hope to the people: Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE – Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian has asked Singaporeans to vote for him to bring back trust and give hope to the people, which is also the slogan of his campaign.

Mr Tan, 75, a former NTUC Income chief executive, emphasised his track record of financial management at the insurer, his reputation for frugality and willingness to stand up for the common man as among the reasons why voters should pick him.

“As president, I will champion the well-being of Singaporeans and always put the people’s needs above my own, to help make a better life for all of you,” he said during his second and final presidential candidate broadcast on Wednesday, ahead of Cooling-off Day.

He also apologised to those who had found any of his past social media posts inappropriate, and that he had never meant any disrespect to the people he encountered.

Here are four key takeaways from his speech:

1. Knowledge and experience to safeguard past reserves

As a trained actuary and chief executive officer of NTUC Income for 30 years, Mr Tan said he has a good track record of making sound investment decisions that improved the lives of people.

Under his leadership, the insurer’s assets grew from $28 million to $17 billion, he noted.

Mr Tan also highlighted his experience on the international stage, having been on the board of the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation for more than 20 years, including five years as its chairman.

“I believe my knowledge and experience will be useful in performing the key duty of the President,” he said.

2. Understanding the needs of the common man

Mr Tan said he has a deep appreciation for the difficulties of ordinary people because he came from a very poor and humble background, and that he keeps a simple lifestyle and lives frugally.

He recounted how he grew up living in rental homes, and that he could not go to university despite having very good results because he needed to provide for his family. He self-studied and worked his way up to helm NTUC Income.

As head of state of Singapore, the president must not be afraid to exercise independent thinking and stand alone for what is right, he said.

He recounted how he had to stand alone through many difficult times, including when he spoke up for investors who lost their savings to bad financial products and asked questions.

“It takes courage, tenacity and resilience to ask these difficult questions and make people accountable for their actions,” he said.