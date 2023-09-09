How President-elect Tharman’s ‘ong lai’ rolled into hearts and minds of voters

Thumbs-up from the other camps

Even supporters of the other candidates gave their thumbs-up for Mr Tharman’s tropical fruit symbol.

When assessing the three candidates’ logos, a 29-year-old voter who chose Mr Ng at the polls, picked Mr Tharman’s logo as the most memorable.

The software engineer, who wanted to be identified only as Jiale, said: “I forgot (the other two) logos, which were generic. Mr Tharman’s choice of pineapple was a talking point.”

A freelance art director, who voted for Mr Tan, said that he did not know what his campaign symbol was, or what it stood for.

“Mr Tan’s tag line felt like he was running in a general election, and sounded like he wanted to be an opposition party leader. I didn’t feel like it was something a president would say,” said the 34-year-old.

Another Tan Kin Lian supporter, a 59-year-old blogger, said that his flower-and-people logo was “attractive”, but “unfortunately, it can’t be eaten”.

Reflecting on Mr Tan’s slogan, he also said: “Trust and hope are good to have, but they are abstract concepts, not really necessary to keep some people’s property prices rising.”

A tailored approach

Mr Erwin Nah, creative director at Ogilvy Public Relations Singapore, said that Mr Tharman’s choice of using an unadorned, clip art-style pineapple was “surprisingly roguish” in a playful, even mischievous way, especially when put next to the logos of the other two candidates.

He said that Mr Ng’s and Mr Tan’s logos contained messages that needed to be explained, or required a voter to interpret their meanings on his own.

In contrast, Mr Tharman’s logo came across as a “friendly, balmy, comforting icon” that is recognisable in Singapore’s culture, and relatable on a personal level too, said Mr Nah.

“We each have a story or two about rolling pineapples across our new homes or offices. In using the pineapple, Mr Tharman linked his campaign to voters’ identities as individuals, that he is like us, he understands our unique needs and he wants to help us ‘huat’,” he added.