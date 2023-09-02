Ng Kok Song says he achieved ‘No. 1 goal’ of giving S’poreans chance to vote

SINGAPORE - Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song conceded the presidential election on Friday night, after sample results showed him garnering 16 per cent of the vote, compared with former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s 70 per cent share.

The final result saw Mr Ng take 15.72 per cent or 390,041 votes, compared with Mr Tharman’s 70.4 per cent and Mr Tan Kin Lian’s 13.88 per cent.

Mr Ng said that he had congratulated Mr Tharman on a “magnificent victory”.

The 75-year-old former chief investment officer of sovereign wealth fund GIC was accompanied by his fiancee Sybil Lau, 45, and family members during a watch party held at the office of Mr Ng’s social media agency.

He appeared expressionless as the results of the sample count were flashed on television.

Mr Ng told the media: “I have decided to concede to Tharman because I do not want to keep all of you from your bedtime.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is no need to wait a few more hours in order to get the final result.”

Asked if he was shocked by the sample count, which saw Mr Tharman leading with 70 per cent of the votes over Mr Ng’s 16 per cent and Mr Tan’s 14 per cent, Mr Ng said: “Mr Tharman has a formidable political record, so 70 per cent is not far from what he achieved in Jurong, and to be able to do it at the national level, I think is even more laudable.”