Tan Cheng Bock turns up at walkabout to support Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE – Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock, 83, has appeared to throw his support behind one-time rival Tan Kin Lian’s bid for the Istana.

Dr Tan, who is chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), showed up at Mr Tan’s walkabout at People’s Park Food Centre on Sunday.

He is the second former presidential candidate to stand with Mr Tan Kin Lian, 75, who has also been endorsed by Mr Tan Jee Say.

In the 2011 presidential election, Dr Tan garnered 34.85 per cent of the vote, Mr Tan Jee Say secured 25.04 per cent, while Mr Tan Kin Lian received 4.91 per cent. Dr Tony Tan won with 35.2 per cent of the votes and became Singapore’s seventh president.

At one point during the walkabout on Sunday, Mr Tan Kin Lian was flanked by Dr Tan and Mr Tan Jee Say, as they waved to the press and well-wishers at the food centre.

Dr Tan is the latest opposition politician to back Mr Tan Kin Lian’s presidential campaign. Other include his seconder Lim Tean, founder of People’s Voice (PV), and Mr Prabu Ramachandran of PV, his principal election agent.

On Sunday, former PSP member Brad Bowyer and Ms Michelle Lee, formerly from the Red Dot United political party, were also spotted at the walkabout.

Mr Tan Jee Say, who founded now-defunct political party Singaporeans First, is Mr Tan Kin Lian’s proposer at this presidential election. Mr Leong Sze Hian and Dr Michael Fang, both PV candidates at the last general election, are respectively an assenter and a volunteer with Mr Tan Kin Lian’s campaign team.