Tan Kin Lian says he will take things easy, spend more time with grandkids after conceding defeat

SINGAPORE – Former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian said he expected to do much better in the presidential election than the 13.88 per cent of the vote he garnered, and that he will now heed his family’s advice to enjoy his retirement.

Mr Tan, a second-time presidential candidate, looked slightly tired on returning to his home at about 10.15pm on Friday, after having visited eight counting centres.

Earlier in the evening, his family and about two dozen supporters had gathered at his Yio Chu Kang home to await the election result. But the mood was solemn by the time the Elections Department announced the sample count result at 10.40pm, with Mr Tan in third place with 14 per cent of the vote.

Emerging from his home shortly after 11pm, Mr Tan, 75, congratulated Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam for having taken 70 per cent of the vote in the sample count, and acknowledged the former senior minister’s “overwhelming lead as of now”.

Reading off a script from his phone, Mr Tan said in English, Mandarin and Malay: “I wish him all the best in meeting the challenges ahead, and I hope he will be able to help bring a better life for the people.”

Wearing a brave smile while delivering his short statement, Mr Tan said he would now heed his family’s advice “to take life easy, and live a normal life”.

“I will spend more time with my grandchildren,” he said as his wife, Madam Tay Siew Hong, 67, smiled and nodded behind him. “In my free time, I will continue to do my part in voicing the hardship and aspirations of the people through other channels. Thank you and goodbye.”