Tharman pledges to build ‘future of optimism, solidarity’ as president

SINGAPORE - President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam pledged to use his presidency to help build a future of optimism and solidarity among all Singaporeans.

Making his first remarks to the media after early indications that he had won the election by a landslide, Mr Tharman said his win was a vote of confidence in Singapore’s future.

“I pledge and it will be my duty to use the roles and responsibilities of the President to advance this future of optimism and solidarity among Singaporeans. That is my pledge,” Mr Tharman said at Taman Jurong Food Centre, surrounded by hundreds of jubilant supporters.

“Once again, let me just say that I’m truly humbled, and I will honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me and respect all Singaporeans for the views they’ve expressed, including those who did not vote for me.”

Mr Tharman, 66, will be Singapore’s ninth president. He had won the election with a vote share of 70.4 per cent. His rivals, Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian, got 15.72 and 13.88 per cent of the vote respectively.

Thanking Singaporeans, Mr Tharman said his win was both a vote of confidence in Singapore, and also “a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans”.

“That has been my platform, and I believe it has received strong endorsement by Singaporeans,” he said.