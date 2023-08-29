‘Difficult for someone who set up the system to question the system’: Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE - Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song said on Tuesday that it becomes “dangerous” when a former finance minister, who established the rules of how the country’s reserves can be used, is aspiring to be president.

The only one among the three candidates who has been a finance minister is Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who served in the ministry from 2007 to 2015.

Mr Ng, 75, who was speaking to the media after his walkabout at Marine Parade, said it is “unsatisfactory” to have a former finance minister running for office, because it will become a “oneself check oneself system”.

“You need somebody who knows enough about the subject, but who is not biased. It’s very difficult for someone who set up the system to question the system,” said the former chief investment officer of GIC.

He added: “It is very difficult for someone to be president, when the people that he has mentored come to him to make a certain request. I think it is very difficult for an individual, to, in other words, challenge the work that he did, shortly before he entered the presidency.”

Mr Ng has said his 45-year career building up the reserves at the sovereign wealth fund and the Monetary Authority of Singapore - alongside his non-partisan status - stand him in good stead for the presidency.

Former senior minister Tharman, 66, had previously said that no one could fool him on any matter related to government finances.

Mr Ng was also asked on Tuesday what he felt about online chatter related to people wanting to spoil their votes - or make their choices invalid - on Polling Day.

Mr Ng noted that people who are considering casting spoilt votes may be doing it out of cynicism with the current political scene.

“It is sad if this happens because every citizen has the right to vote. I think it is better to vote for than to vote against, or not to vote at all. You are wasting your right to vote,” he said.

“So I would say don’t spoil your vote. It is precious to every Singaporean. And don’t just vote against the governing party or against the opposition party - vote for something positive, vote for a positive change in our society,” he added.

At a live forum on Monday, Mr Ng had observed that the younger generation are becoming more cynical and less trusting of the Government.