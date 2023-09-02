Hoping for a president who will make S’pore proud: What went on in voters’ minds on Polling Day

Ms D.G. Carole Anne, 46, is seated in her wheelchair, looking at a mirror placed in front of her on the dining table.

The quadruple amputee’s two prosthetic legs – plastered with shiny stickers and emblazoned with her name – are strapped on, shod in new black sneakers. Pressed between the two stumps that are her arms is a SheGlam lipstick – Bold Berry is the shade – which she then dexterously applies to her lips.

The quality officer at an IT company adjusts the pink Under Armour bag slung across her shoulder, breaks into a big smile and signals to her mother Sandra Kumari, 72, and two helpers – Chamika, 24, and Tini, 38 – that she is ready to go and cast her vote for a new Singapore president.

Angel, her partially blind nine-year-old shih tzu, rouses from her slumber and watches the quartet quietly as they make their way out the front door of their four-room Sengkang flat.

The “amble” to the Nan Chiau Primary School voting centre in Sengkang is leisurely. Along the way, they pass an assortment of neighbourhood residents, including a middle-aged couple sitting in companionable silence as they look at the colourful chests and offerings they have laid out for errant spirits out roaming during the Hungry Ghost Month.

“I told my mother we must make a sound choice,” says Ms Carole, who has been following the presidential election on news sites and social media platforms. “To me, the president has to represent us overseas. He has to show us that he is credible, has his head on his shoulders and not shoot his mouth off.

“I also want a nurturing and inspiring figure who would do more for the disabled community,” says Ms Carole, who was able-bodied and led a regular life until five years ago when a ruptured cyst in one of her ovaries sent her into septic shock.

The episode not only put her into a coma but also caused her organs, including her heart, to fail. To save her, doctors gave her inotropes, a class of drugs that saved her life but turned her limbs gangrenous. She had all four limbs amputated in August 2018.