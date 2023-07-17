CPIB Iswaran probe: Ong Beng Seng back in S’pore after being allowed to travel to Bali while on bail

SINGAPORE – Tycoon Ong Beng Seng returned to Singapore from Bali on a private jet on Monday afternoon after being allowed to travel overseas while on bail over his role in a corruption probe.

The plane landed at Seletar Airport at about 5.15pm.

Mr Ong, who was dressed in a polo shirt, jeans and sandals, was ushered into a black Audi sedan, which then sped off at around 5.30pm. He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Christina Ong, when he boarded the car.

Airport security personnel did not allow reporters to get close to the Seletar Business Aviation Centre, from where Mr Ong was seen emerging, saying there was a private event going on.

Mr Ong left for Bali on July 14.