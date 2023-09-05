What Tharman’s massive election win could mean for politics in Singapore

How can we interpret last Saturday’s presidential election result, where Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam swept 70.4 per cent of the popular vote to become the first non-ethnic Chinese to be elected president in a contest?

Given his margin of victory, Mr Tharman undoubtedly scooped up votes from the “oppositionist” camp. His prior People’s Action Party (PAP) affiliation did not matter much, given the other sterling qualities he possesses and could bring to the presidency. Earlier concerns that he was “overqualified” for the role also disappeared.