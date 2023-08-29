Tharman calls for presidency rivals to rise above the fray, avoid making ‘sweeping statements’

SINGAPORE – Calling on his rivals to rise above the tactical fray, presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said it is a “rather weak argument” to make that a president is not independent just because he was previously linked to the Government.

He also said he had been misquoted by fellow candidate Ng Kok Song, 75, on the latter’s perceived independence. Mr Ng was formerly GIC’s chief investment officer, and is also Avanda Investment Management’s co-founder and chairman.

Speaking to the media before a walkabout at Kopitiam Square in Sengkang on Tuesday evening, the 66-year-old former senior minister said: “(Mr Ng) seems to have thought that I said that because he ran a fund management company that depended on government monies, therefore he’s not independent.

“I said the opposite actually.”

The comment in question was made during a live broadcast forum on Monday night.

The three candidates, including former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75, were asked how they could convince voters that they were not politicising the election and that they would exercise their powers without fear or favour.

In his reply at the forum, Mr Tharman had said: “Let’s say you have a private company, you have a construction company that depends on government contracts. Or you have a fund management company that depends on government monies. Does that make you not independent? Not necessarily. It depends on your character, your track record.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Ng said Mr Tharman’s remark about the fund management company is clearly about him.

He added that by comparing those with past political affiliations to anyone who is dependent on the Government in some way, Mr Tharman was “taking the point too far”.

Responding to Mr Ng’s statement, Mr Tharman said: “What I said (at the forum) is that it doesn’t mean that you cannot be independent. In other words, let’s not apply simple labels to virtually everyone who qualifies.”

Mr Tharman stressed that running for the presidency is a matter of character, not whom the candidate was affiliated to previously.

He said: “We are appointing someone for a high leadership position – (the) head of state.

“Look at the person’s individual character, their contributions, their track record, their emotional commitment, and their rapport with people. Those are the issues we have to look at and I’ve been saying that repeatedly.”

He added that he was also worried about the “increasingly sweeping statements” being made, which he said was very unfortunate. He cited one in Mr Ng’s statement on Tuesday, which referred to the People’s Action Party, of which Mr Tharman had been a member.

In the statement, Mr Ng had said: “As Mr Tharman himself pointed out, the PAP has had its say on all our past elected presidents.”

Another part of the statement read: “If the elected presidency derives its mandate from, or in opposition to, this same set of political parties, then we might as well abolish the institution of the elected presidency.”