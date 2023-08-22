Presidential candidate Tharman looks forward to ‘dignified, honourable’ contest uniting S’poreans

SINGAPORE - Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, said he looked forward to a dignified and honourable contest, focused on what each candidate brings to Singaporeans and what each of them brings to the country’s future.

He was delivering his two-minute thank-you speech at the People’s Association headquarters on Tuesday, after his successful nomination.

He is one of three successful candidates - with former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian - who will be contesting the presidential election.

Singapore will head to the polls on Sept 1.

“I’m running not on the basis of new positions and new statements, but on the basis of a long held purpose in my life, that I believe in a fairer, more compassionate and more inclusive society. And my life is dedicated to that. Singapore can be special,” Mr Tharman told the media after his successful nomination.

Earlier, Mr Tharman began his two-minute speech by greeting fellow Singaporeans in the country’s four official languages.

“It is our future that we are concerned about, and friends, it will be a different future. It will be a more difficult and challenging future that we face, which is the reason why I have entered this contest to offer all my experience and capabilities on the ground for a few decades, nationally and internationally,” he said.

“So that I can serve Singaporeans in the role of president, with all my heart, in the years to come.”

In his remarks to the media, Mr Tharman said the demands of the elected presidency will only grow. He noted that Singapore is entering a very different future - one that is more challenging and complex.

“I will bring my full experience and background - my decades of connecting with people on the ground, my experience nationally, as well as my international experience, to be able to serve Singaporeans to the fullest as president, if I’m fortunate enough to be elected,” he added.

Responding to a question on Mr Tan’s earlier comments on Tuesday, which had implied that Mr Tharman and those who were backing him were behind a “smear campaign” against him, Mr Tharman said he was glad that Mr Tan had withdrawn the suggestion.

“It certainly goes against everything I represent, which I’ve said repeatedly - the need to focus on candidates’ ability to contribute to Singapore, avoid smear campaigns of any sort,” he said.

“Clearly, I have nothing to do with it. But I’m very sure that no one backing me has anything to do with it either.”

On his choice of a pineapple as his campaign logo, Mr Tharman said it is a symbol with a lot of meaning to all the communities here.

“Ong lai - it is a propitious and welcome symbol for many people - when we move into a new home, when we start a new business, when we want good luck and good things to happen, it is our future,” he said with a chuckle.

Ong lai means pineapple in Hokkien, and it symbolises prosperity and good fortune to come.

Holding up a pineapple as he greeted supporters later, Mr Tharman said it was the “perfect symbol” for his campaign.

He led the supporters in chants of “Ong lai!” to which they responded with “Huat ah!”.

Huat ah is a Hokkien phrase used to mean prosperity.

Two pineapples were subsequently passed around the supporters gathered, with many eager to get their hands on it.

On comments from Mr Ng comparing the competition between them as one between David and Goliath, Mr Tharman said the real David is Singapore, in a world of Goliaths.

“We need the best person, with the best abilities, track record on the ground nationally and internationally to represent Singapore as head of state in this new era we’ve entered.

“More than ever before, the Goliaths are in tension and conflict with each other and the Davids mustn’t be trampled upon. So we’ve got to all think of ourselves as Davids. We’re all underdogs in the world,” he said.

On his campaign plans, Mr Tharman said he will continue with what he has always done for more than 20 years, meeting people and interacting with them.

“I’m not going to change my personality,” he said.

He confirmed that he had no current plans for a physical rally.

He reiterated his track record, and said he hoped Singaporeans will vote on the basis of these attributes and the character he brings to the position.

On whether he was planning to target any particular groups such as young people in his engagements, Mr Tharman said he had met with all age groups through the years, as he was not suddenly entering public life.

In the last few weeks, he has had dialogues with young people. Mr Tharman said he intended to be a champion of what the young people are advocating for - a more equal and fair society, efforts to combat climate change and to make Singapore a better place for all.

Mr Tharman also said he was glad for the support from the labour movement, as many workers had turned up at the nomination centre on Tuesday.

In his two-minute speech, he had also thanked all the supporters gathered.

“I want to also thank all the supporters who are here today. Those who are here to support me, as well as those who are here to support my fellow candidates,” he said.

Drawing chants of “Tharman” from the crowd, he added: “Thank you very much for coming forward. Let’s look forward. Let’s look forward to a campaign, which is dignified and honourable, and a campaign which itself seeks to unite Singaporeans and not divide us.”