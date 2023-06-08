SM Tharman to run for president, will resign from Govt and PAP on July 7

SINGAPORE - Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be running for president in the upcoming election, stepping aside from politics after 22 years.

“I wish to inform you that I have decided to put myself forward as a candidate in the forthcoming presidential election. I hence wish to retire from politics and all my positions in Government,” he said in a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday. PM Lee is also secretary-general of the People’s Action Party.

Mr Tharman said he plans to resign from the PAP and step down from his posts as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies on July 7 – a month from Thursday.

This is so that he can first fulfil his immediate commitments in Singapore and internationally, and ensure that arrangements are fully in place for his constituents in Jurong GRC to be well-served for the rest of the electoral term, he said.