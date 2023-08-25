Tharman believes S’pore is ready for a non-Chinese PM

SINGAPORE - Everyone should be recognised for what they contribute to society, and no one should feel that they are a nobody, said presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Friday.

While material progress is important, “it’s the things we can’t measure that are critical to our future”, said the 66-year-old former senior minister.

This includes whether people feel they matter to others, or if they feel their lives are unfair because they come from a tough background.

“That’s why at the front of my purpose, and the heart of my campaign even, is the idea of deepening respect for all – respect for every person, especially those who face disadvantage,” he said.

Mr Tharman was holding an election meeting with about 650 registered guests from the public on Friday evening, to share his vision for the presidency. He made a 20-minute speech and answered questions submitted by the audience for an hour.

The meeting was held at Pasir Panjang Power Station, with a dress code of smart casual and “pineapple theme”. Mr Tharman’s campaign logo is a pineapple.

Asked when Singapore will know it is ready for a non-Chinese prime minister, Mr Tharman said: “Singapore is ready any time for a non-Chinese prime minister.”

Race is a factor in politics everywhere, he noted, citing former United States president Barack Obama, who has spoken and written about it.

Mr Tharman said Singaporeans today, compared with 40 or 50 years ago, look at all factors, not just race.

“They look at people in totality... Singapore’s ready any time. If someone comes up who’s a superior candidate for prime minister, the person can be made the prime minister. I believe they can,” he said.

It is a marker of Singapore’s progress as a society, he added.

His wife Jane Ittogi, 69, told the crowd: “The answer to that (question) is before your eyes, when Singaporeans vote (for) a non-Chinese president.”

In his opening remarks, Mr Tharman said Singapore cannot be a fairer and better place just through government policies, as important as they are.

Instead, things must go much deeper, and the next phase of Singapore’s development is to pay attention to things that cannot be measured.

Noting that there are many people who are doing meaningful jobs that are not visible, he said: “Every skill and every job deserves respect. Better pay for the low paid – but (also) respect and dignity.”

He recalled an interview he had in 2015 with BBC’s Stephen Sackur, where Mr Sackur had asked if Singapore believed in a safety net via a welfare state.

Mr Tharman had replied then that he believed in the notion of a trampoline.

Such a trampoline is not just about government policies such as housing subsidies, and training for workers who lost their jobs – efforts that allow someone who takes a fall to bounce back, he said.

“It’s actually about all of us. It’s the trampoline of moral support, that trampoline of knowing that you’re part of a circle of motivation at work, in the community... of knowing that you’re never looked down upon. In this next phase of society, we really have to focus on that social trampoline. It’s not just about policies, but about the way we relate to each other and respect each other.”