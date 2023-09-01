Tharman set to be Singapore’s next president with 70 per cent of the vote in sample count

The final result is expected to come around midnight.

Speaking to the media at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre shortly after the sample count was released, Mr Tharman said he was truly humbled by the strong endorsement he had received from the Singaporean electorate.

He thanked Singaporeans for following the issues closely and for engaging calmly throughout the presidential election period, and his fellow candidates for having “put full effort and energy into their campaigns, and made it a worthy contest”.

“I’m humbled by this vote – it is not just a vote for me, it is a vote for Singapore’s future, a future of optimism and solidarity,” he added.

“That’s what it really is. My campaign was one of optimism and solidarity, and I believe that’s what Singaporeans want.”