Presidential candidates discuss reserves, independence and unifying Singaporeans

SINGAPORE - The three candidates in the race to be Singapore’s next president spent an hour on Monday night discussing the use of the nation’s reserves, their independence, and how they would unify the nation and navigate the future, often citing their career and experience to bolster their points.

Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75; former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66; and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75, were speaking at a live forum aired on CNA, which began with an explanation on what the elected president can and cannot do.

The session kicked off with two minutes per person to answer a question on what would make them the most qualified candidate.

Mr Ng said he offered three qualifications – competence and experience from his time at GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, his non-partisan status, and his being a person of trust and responsibility.

Mr Tharman said that while he respected his fellow candidates’ strengths, neither of them brings “the breadth and depth of experience that I have”.

He cited his experience internationally across various fields including pandemic preparedness and human development, as well as his experience in government and extensive experience with the reserves: “Put quite simply, I know the whole system of safeguarding and using the reserves inside out. No one can fool me.”

Mr Tan pointed to his 30 years as chief executive of NTUC Income.

He said he was responsible for overseeing the investment of the insurance fund, which is relevant experience for safeguarding the reserves; and had to appoint senior people to the top levels of management.

Asked what factors they would consider before unlocking the past reserves, Mr Tharman said the president must be able to understand the nature of the crisis.

He must also consider if the money is spent wisely and distributed fairly.

Mr Tan said he would consider if the use of the reserves is in the interest of the people, and whether it is a proper use of the reserves.

Mr Ng said he would ask about the total size of the reserves, the assumptions that the Government was making regarding the crisis, and if the Government had exhausted the possibility of raising revenues from elsewhere.