MHA to strengthen laws to detect and prosecute money launderers more effectively: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Home Affairs will be strengthening the law to enhance the authorities’ abilities to track down and prosecute money launderers.

This will be done through a Bill to amend the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA), which five foreigners in the $3 billion money laundering case have been prosecuted under so far.

The Bill will also allow sectoral regulators to access suspicious transaction reports filed by their regulated entities, to better detect money laundering activities.

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said this in a written parliamentary reply on May 8 in response to a question by Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai.

Mr Leong had asked if the sentences for offences under the CDSA have sufficiently deterred individuals from engaging in money laundering and if the Government would consider strengthening the sentencing regime.

In response, Mr Shanmugam said that under the CDSA, offenders can be jailed from three to 10 years, fined between $150,000 and $500,000, or both. This depends on the nature of the money laundering offences, he said.

“This is similar to the penalties for other serious offences, like cheating and forgery. It is also comparable with the sentencing regimes in other jurisdictions such as Japan, Switzerland, New Zealand, Germany and France,” he added.

In August 2023, 10 foreigners were arrested in islandwide raids led by the Commercial Affairs Department, and over $3 billion in cash and assets have been seized in relation to the case.

In April, five of the 10 foreigners in this money laundering probe were handed jail terms ranging from 13 to 15 months.

Addressing this, Mr Shanmugam said: “So far, the sentences meted out by the Singapore Courts have been comparable to those in other jurisdictions.

“And, like other foreigners convicted of serious offences in Singapore, these offenders will be deported after serving their sentence and will be banned from re-entering Singapore.”

On May 6, Su Wenqiang and Wang Baosen, both 32, were deported to Cambodia and will be barred from re-entering Singapore.

Mr Shanmugam said the CDSA, which was reviewed and updated twice in recent years, sets out a range of penalties.

The courts will then consider the appropriate penalties to be imposed, based on the specific facts of the case. These factors may include the amount of money laundered, the length of the offending conduct and the extent of his abuse of Singapore’s financial system.

Mr Shanmugam said that with respect to the money laundering case, the courts would have likely taken into consideration the offenders’ relatively early plea of guilt, which has saved public resources by avoiding long-drawn court processes. The courts would have also considered the foreigners’ agreement for most of the seized funds to be forfeited to the State.