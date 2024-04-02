Su Wenqiang, accused in $3b money laundering case, sentenced to 13 months’ jail

SINGAPORE - Cambodian national Su Wenqiang has been sentenced to 13 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty on April 2 to money laundering.

He is the first of 10 foreign nationals to be convicted over a probe that saw more than $3 billion in cash and assets seized.

The prosecution had sought 12 to 15 months’ jail for Su, noting his guilty plea and that he is willing to forfeit his assets worth over $5.9 million to the state.

Su’s defence lawyers had argued for 11 months’ jail for their client.

The 32-year-old admitted to two money laundering charges over his possession of more than $600,000 in cash, which were benefits from unlawful remote gambling offences, and the use of $500,000 in criminal benefits to buy a Mercedes-Benz car.

Another nine charges was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Su, who held passports from Cambodia, Vanuatu and China, had appeared in court via video link at around 10.30am. He listened without expression as the statement of facts was read out to him.

The foreign national has been held in remand for about eight months since his arrest on Aug 15, 2023.

Su was apprehended in a good class bungalow along Lewis Road in Bukit Timah, which he was renting, when the police conducted islandwide raids at luxury homes across Singapore.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo told the court that sometime in 2019, Su was involved in an illegal remote gambling operation, which was based in the Philippines.

The business targeted people in China and ran a website which allowed its customers to gamble online. In China, online gambling is considered illegal.

The DPP said Su shared in the profits the syndicate made every month. In 2021, he moved to Singapore after his wife indicated that she wanted their children to study here.