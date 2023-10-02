Battling the scourge of money laundering

The ingenious ways of criminals are hard to detect, but can be made more difficult

Vikram Khanna
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Singapore’s biggest-ever money laundering scandal was uncovered in August and got ever larger as the investigations proceeded. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Updated
31 min ago
Published
October 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM
In 2015, a man of mainland Chinese origin walked into the River Rock casino in Richmond, a suburb of Vancouver, lugging a hockey bag stuffed with cash amounting to C$1 million (S$1 million). The money – mainly in bundles of C$20 notes – were acquired through drug dealing. He exchanged the lot for high-value betting chips and proceeded to the baccarat tables. After playing for a bit, he cashed his remaining chips for a casino cheque.

He then used that laundered money for a down payment on a high-end condo in Vancouver, which enabled him to start a relationship with a bank. He was later able to use the property as collateral for borrowing.

