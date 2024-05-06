Two men convicted in $3b money laundering case deported to Cambodia

SINGAPORE – Two men convicted in Singapore’s largest money laundering case were deported to Cambodia on May 6.

Su Wenqiang and Wang Baosen, both 32, will be barred from re-entering Singapore, an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority spokesman said on May 6.

Su, a Cambodian national, was sentenced to 13 months’ jail on April 2 after pleading guilty to two charges of money laundering.

He admitted to possessing more than $600,000 in cash – benefits from unlawful remote gambling offences – and the use of $500,000 in criminal benefits to buy a Mercedes-Benz car.

Another nine charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Wang, who owns passports from China and Vanuatu, was sentenced to 13 months’ jail on April 16 after pleading guilty to two charges of money laundering. Six other charges were taken into consideration.

Su was apprehended in a good class bungalow in Lewis Road in Bukit Timah in August 2023 when the police conducted islandwide raids at luxury homes across Singapore.

Investigations found that Su took part in online gambling activities in 2019 while he was living in Manila, in the Philippines.

Through it, he was roped into working for an illegal remote gambling business based in the Philippines that targeted people in China.

Among other duties, he managed the staff who maintained the website that allowed customers to place bets through their mobile phones.

He shared in the profits the syndicate made every month. In 2021, he moved to Singapore as his wife wanted their two young children to study here.

While in Singapore, he continued to work for the gambling business.

The other three people dealt with in this case, so far, are Su Haijin, Su Baolin and Zhang Ruijin.

Cypriot national Su Haijin, 41, who had jumped from the second-floor balcony of a good class bungalow during a police raid, was sentenced to 14 months’ jail on April 4. He faced 14 charges and forfeited assets worth around $165 million to the state.

Cambodian national Su Baolin, 42, was sentenced to 14 months’ jail on April 29. He faced 13 charges and forfeited about $65 million.

Chinese national Zhang Ruijin, 45, was sentenced to 15 months’ jail on April 30. He faced eight charges and forfeited around $118 million.