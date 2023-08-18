Who are the 10 charged following the billion-dollar anti-money laundering raid in S’pore?

SINGAPORE - One of the 10 people arrested in one of Singapore’s biggest anti-money laundering operations had lived in a sprawling good class bungalow (GCB) in Ewart Park that housed a golf simulator and a high-end karaoke room.

Su Haijin, a Cypriot national, had moved into the GCB near Holland Road in 2021, where the monthly rent was about $80,000 at the time, said a source close to the family.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the 40-year-old began renting a unit at Silversea condominium in Marine Parade some time in 2017.

Two years later, Su, his wife and three children – two sons and a daughter – moved into a duplex penthouse at Gramercy Park on Grange Road. He is linked to the purchase of at least three units in the same upscale development.

Su’s wife gave birth to a fourth child earlier in 2023.

While an Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) search shows his listed address as an apartment in Gramercy Park, Su was arrested in Ewart Park, at a sprawling bungalow with a swimming pool and a golf putting green in the garden.

He is said to have jumped out of a window to try to escape as police raided the residence, and was found hiding in a nearby drain, where he was arrested.

Several luxury vehicles were often parked in the compound, including two Rolls-Royce cars and a Ferrari.

The source said the house also included a basement with a movie and karaoke room. The dining area has built-in hotpot holders for steamboat meals.

Su and his family often hosted meals at the home in Ewart Park, and would gather in a dedicated tea room. He also held parties there, with bartenders and other serving staff in attendance.

Su was among 10 people arrested on Tuesday in an anti-money laundering operation that saw cash and assets of about $1 billion seized, frozen or issued with prohibition of disposal orders by the authorities. They were charged in court on Wednesday night with various offences.