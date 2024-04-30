$3b money laundering case: Fifth man jailed 15 months, surrendered $118m in assets to state

SINGAPORE - Zhang Ruijin, an accused in the $3b money laundering case who told the court to put his lover in remand after their arrests, has been sentenced to 15 months’ jail.

This is the highest jail term meted out in this case so far.

The 45-year-old Chinese national, who also holds a passport issued by Saint Kitts and Nevis, is the fifth person to plead guilty in this case.

Zhang has agreed to forfeit about $118 million, or around 90 per cent, of his assets to the state, said his lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim said $131 million worth of assets, cash, vehicles and cryptocurrency belonging to Zhang have been seized by the authorities.

On April 30, Zhang, who laundered a total of $36 million, admitted to one money laundering charge and two forgery charges.

Five other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

He has been in remand for over eight months since he and his lover, Lin Baoying, were arrested on Aug 15, 2023, in a bungalow on Pearl Island on Sentosa Cove.

On April 30, DPP Lim said that between July and October 2020, several deposits totaling over HKD$138 million (S$24 million) were made to Zhang’s CIMB bank account in Singapore.

The prosecutor said that according to Zhang, the deposits were for him to buy property in Singapore.

At the time, Zhang was in Singapore on an employment pass and had no verifiable sources of income.

The bank requested Zhang to explain the source of the deposits and provide documentation.

Zhang told the bank he had sold property in Macau and Beijing. He used a forged document as a genuine one to deceive CIMB and to justify the deposits.

On his money laundering charge, the DPP said Zhang could not explain how money totalling HKD$7.5 million was in his CIMB bank account.

During police investigations, he claimed the funds were legitimately derived from companies in China, but he could not prove it, said the prosecution.