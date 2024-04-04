$3b money laundering case: Man who jumped from GCB balcony during raid sentenced to 14 months’ jail

SINGAPORE – Cypriot national Su Haijin, who jumped from the second-floor balcony of a good class bungalow (GCB) during a police raid, has been convicted of resisting arrest and money laundering.

On April 4, the 41-year-old, who faced a total of 14 charges, was sentenced to 14 months’ jail.

Su is the second of 10 foreigners linked to Singapore’s largest money laundering case to be convicted and sentenced.

He admitted to one charge of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges. Another 11 charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

More than $3 billion in cash and assets have been seized in relation to the case so far.

The prosecution, who is seeking 12 to 15 months’ jail for Su, said he intends to forfeit 90 per cent of his assets to the state. Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jean Ting said his assets seized are worth over $171 million.

Seeking not more than 11 months’ jail for Su, defence lawyer Julian Tay said his client’s seized assets include 13 properties worth around $91 million and all the money in his bank accounts amounting to around $45 million.